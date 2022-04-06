Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will have cool cameos for fans

After the most anticipated premieres of the MCU this year, one of the most anticipated films by fans will be Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The last film in the franchise directed by James Gunn will be the biggest of the 3 and it seems that it will present several very important characters in the Marvel universe, such as: Adam Warlock, played by Will Poulter.

Also, it will be the end of the original team and for now, the end of Gunn’s journey at Marvel Studios as a director. But it seems that they will not be the only surprises for fans, especially for the irreverent galactic team.

James Gunn predicts great cameos for Guardians of the Galaxy 3

The director behind Peacemaker stated on his Twitter account how the shooting of this third part is going on its 29th day. James hinted that fans will have many wonderful cameos, especially if you are a big fan of the Guardians.

“Day 29. The space cruiser, the Rick & Morty ship. It lights up. The car is filling up. PS Today we will be filming some wonderful cameos for true Guardians fans.”

We know that Marvel has accustomed us to very interesting cameos, especially in this phase 4. But singularly, in this franchise it could refer to characters that came out of the comics or that we already know. Gunn would be referring to a cameo from Stakkar’s team, but it is practically confirmed that his role will be more than a small cameo, due to the weight of being the original Guardians of the comic.

Or it could refer to characters like Yondu, as a flashback, Pip the Troll, whom we saw in Eternals, previously seen characters like Howard the Duck or Cosmo the dog, who appeared throughout the franchise. One could also speculate that they are actors from the DC universe such as John Cena, Daniela Melchior or Margot Robbie, remember that Chukwudi Iwuji is part of the main cast.

And good reader, Who do you think these Guardians of the Galaxy 3 cameos are?

