Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Will Poulter sports Adam Warlock’s look in the new shot [FOTO]

New images of one of the most anticipated protagonists of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3. We don’t want it Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana and the other famous Marvel heroes, but from what has been announced there is a lot of curiosity to see at work Will Poulter as Adam Warlock.

The interpreter of Bandersnatch And How do I sell my family was officially announced in the part a few months ago and in November he joined the filming of the James Gunn. Until now we have only seen photos from the set and suggestive fan art, but now it is the person concerned who shows himself with a shot on Instagram. Will Poulter is not wearing the costume, but the look and the blond hair it is undoubtedly that of Adam Warlock.

HERE YOU CAN SEE THE PHOTO (you must be connected to Instagram)

The character, we remember, was created by Stan Lee And Jack Kirby in 1967: he is an artificial human being created by the Enclave scientists and his story is originally linked to that of the Fantastic Four. He also clashed with Thor and therefore had to do with i Guardians of the Galaxy and especially with Gamora: the character played by Zoe Saldana made her debut in the comics alongside Warlock, in Strange Tales of 1975. In the MCU, however, his arrival was anticipated only in the post-credit of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

After showing off the muscular physique that may have convinced skeptics, the new shot brings the actor deeper and deeper into the role: does it convince you? It is among the characters Marvel what are you waiting to see on the big screen? Let us know in the comments.

Read also: Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, revealed the villain of the new film by James Gunn?

Photo: Marvel – Getty Images

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED