Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Zoe Saldana and Gamora in a backstage video

Fans of the franchise Guardians of the Galaxy, awaiting for several years the third chapter of the story whose realization has been postponed several times due to the pandemic, will be more than enthusiastic to review in action Zoe Saldana, one of the most beloved protagonists of the saga that began in the cinema in 2014. The American actress has unveiled on her official Instagram profile Gamora’s look, the orphaned alien raised by Thanos in the Avengers saga. Green skin and purple hair for the actress who in addition to a selfie also posts a short backstage video shot evidently in a pause between one shoot and another.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, present Sylvester Stallone The set of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is in full swing, a news already spread before the end of last year on the occasion of some statements granted to the press by James Gunn, confirmed as the director of the project after the first two lucky chapters, at the cinema in 2014 and 2017.

The same interpreters are no longer in the skin at the idea of ​​returning to take on the role of the heroes who have given visibility and prestige to their already fortunate careers. After Chris Pratt, who first used Instagram to update fans on the developments of the process (in a video he announced the opening of the set), now it’s up to Zoe Saldana to provide some anticipation on the new film and with a selfie she shows us in detail the makeup of her character, Gamora. The interpreter jokes in the caption that reads: “Gamora felt pretty!”, And then adds the hashtag #nofilter with which she jokes (and underlines) the complex work of make-up artists that allows her to step into the role of the alien. In another post, a very short video, the actress confirms that she is at work at a not particularly comfortable time and we see her grappling with an energy drink, certainly useful for tackling the set.