Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Zoe Saldana removes Gamora’s makeup in a funny video

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. is currently underway with James Gunn at the helm. The details of the film are top-secret however new updates come to us from the cast members, this time from Zoe Saldana, who brought fans into the moment when she took off her makeup from Gamora.

It’s been nearly five years since Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 has landed in theaters, Marvel fans are eager to see what awaits them but in the meantime they have to make do with this hilarious makeup removal video shared by Saldana straight from the set.

“Hi Gamora, see you next week”, wrote the actress in the video description showing her while takes off her green makeup next to a viral video of a mouse taking a shower, you can see the post at the bottom of the news.

Among the new entries of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 there is Will Poulter chosen to play Adam Warlock, in addition to Saldana the film will see the return of Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Sean Gunn as Kraglin and Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord.

Gunn also confirmed that this film will be his latest project with Marvel, with Guardians of the Galaxy – Holiday Special, fans are therefore waiting with breathlessness to find out how his trilogy will close before returning to the world of the DC Extended Universe.