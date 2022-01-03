Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Zoe Saldana reveals a photo from the set

Impossible not to notice the post of Zoe Saldana (Avatar). The actress unveiled a shot of her in the green skin of Gamora, which we will review in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by James Gunn, due out in 2023.

from that of the first two films of the saga. This new Gamora in fact comes from a different timeline, the result of the trips to the temple of the Avengers seen during Avengers: Endgame. As you will remember, the original Gamora was sacrificed by Thanos to retrieve the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, and as stated by James Gunn at the base of the new film of the saga there will be the journey of Peter Quill and his Guardians to find the new Gamora, escaped from everything and everyone at the end of Endgame, which she returned to thanks to an alternate timeline. In addition, the cinecomic will deepen the relationship with his sister Nebula.

In addition, the actress will arrive in December 2022 at the cinema with Avatar 2, one of the most anticipated films of the year.

The director, busy filming the third installment of the adventures of Star Lord (played by Chris Pratt), took the time to respond to fans on Twitter. To the question “Will we see any Guardians of the Galaxy 3 images by 2022?“Gunn replied dryly:”They do not exist“.