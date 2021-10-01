Guardians of the Galaxy – Amanda Seyfried: “why I rejected Gamora”

Amanda Seyfried turned down Gamora’s role in Guardians of the Galaxy for a rather trivial reason …

Once Amanda Seyfried was one of Marvel Studios’ flagship choices to play Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy by James Gunn and the actress has now explained why she decided not to play the character

Nowadays, it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Zoe Saldana playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but once the star of The Miserables Amanda Seyfried, was at the top of Marvel Studios’ wish list for the same role. Eventually, the actress decided to pass up the opportunity to star in James Gunn’s film, but we never knew what went wrong.

While she has certainly had a successful career, it’s hard to imagine Amanda Seyfried not regretting her decision, but when ComicBook.com insisted on details on the subject, she didn’t seem too upset.

“I often think about it“, He replied with a laugh. “I’m not really a spectator of Marvel movies, which is, I think, was why I was like, ‘Ah, I don’t want to be green. It’s just so much work. ‘ I remember Jennifer Lawrence once talked about how long it took to turn blue. And I thought, ‘It looks like hell on earth’, because then you come to the set and you’re only there for a couple of hours, and then you have to take it all off. And that was literally the reason.“

The star of X-Men Jennifer Lawrence has never shied away from saying how hellish it was to transform into Mystique, so it’s not hard to see why Seyfried was reluctant to go down such a path. However, Zoe Saldana has never had anything bad to say about her experiences with Marvel Studios, and will apparently remain an important part of the MCU moving forward.

What do you think? Amanda Seyfried would have been a good Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy? Let us know in the comments!