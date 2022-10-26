Guardians of the Galaxy back with a Christmas show

Available from November 25 on the Disney+ platform. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place after the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame.

While waiting for the third part of the adventures of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be released in cinemas in May 2023, the superhero team returns with a Christmas show to discover from November 25 on the Disney + platform. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place after the events narrated in Avengers: Endgame.

Mantis (Pom Klementieff), Drax (Dave Bautista), Nebula (Karen Gillan), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) team up to change Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) mind , still affected by the disappearance of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Their plan includes kidnapping Kevin Bacon, Star-Lord’s favorite actor, to give him as a gift.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes place before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This third film will mark the end of the adventures of the merry band of space vigilantes led by Star-Lord. “I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. But that doesn’t mean that everyone dies at the end,” said James Gunn this summer at Comic-Con in San Diego.

Two new actors have joined the team for this ultimate Guardians of the Galaxy film: Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock and Maria Balakova will voice the dog Cosmo. The latter makes an appearance in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3which remains very secret for the moment, should in particular evoke the story of the raccoon Rocket.