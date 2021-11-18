Guardians of the Galaxy: Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel have never been on set

James Gunn has revealed that actors Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel, stars of Rocket and Grott, have never been on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The director revealed the curious detail by answering a question from fans on Instagram.

In the Guardians of the Galaxy films the two actors play Rocket and Groot and, also due to their busy schedule, they only worked in the dubbing room. James Gunn explained: “Rocket scenes and motion capture were always done by Sean Gunn. The voice is from Bradley Cooper. He and Vin Diesel have never been on the Guardians set“.

The situation could perhaps change on the occasion of the conclusion of the trilogy, the filming of which is currently in progress.

In the third chapter of Guardians of the Galaxy, arriving on May 5, 2023, there will be some new arrivals in the cast such as Will Poulter, who has the part of Adam Warlock, and Chukwudi Iwuji who has landed a role that “almost all the important actors a Hollywood wanted “, a detail shared online without the filmmaker revealing the identity of the character.

The specials I am Groot and Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be made for Disney +.