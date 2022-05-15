Guardians of the Galaxy character bids farewell to Marvel

Every time one of the legendary characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe says goodbye, it is a very strong blow for his followers.Well, it should be noted that in the last three years there are already several who have said goodbye to this world of superheroes.

The first, and after his heroic death, was Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who was the one who opened that exit door for characters who had already been anchored in this story for more than 10 years. Later there were consecutive exits of the Black Widow and Captain America, interpreted respectively by Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans.

One that was expected to follow the aforementioned paths was Thor, a mythical character brought to life by Chris Hemsworth, but apparently he has some time left, because now we will see him in the fourth edition of this superhero, a rare situation in the Marvel world, since each of the legendary had a contract for three individuals. There are those who say that he will be in Guardians of the Galaxy 3.

Speaking of the watchmen of the universe and space, the exit that comes from there comes from there, and it is that one of the most beloved characters will say goodbye after this third installment, but not before participating in Thor, love and thunder, a film that will be premiering next June.

Goodbye to the great ‘DRAX’

Drax, played by Dave Bautista, will see his end, as the actor himself assured in an interview, after the events of the third film, or at least the one we know played by him, because he added that he wants new challenges in his acting life.

In the retina and memory of the fans of this character, there will be a lot of battles, moments full of incredible laughter, and above all, those brutal attacks from behind that stood out in the fight against Thanos, a moment that remained in the heart of many, without taking away the merit in the duel of looks and when he pretended to be invisible.

With these releases, in turn, the new ones are increasingly consolidated, as is the case of Spiderman, Doctor Strange, the new Captain America, among others, that over the years they will become relevant in the new stories that will continue to steal the hearts of comic book lovers from the heroic world.

