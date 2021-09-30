Guardians of the Galaxy, Chris Pratt: diet and training hard for his role

For the part of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, actor Chris Pratt underwent a rigorous mix of diet and training to get the right physique and also conquered the longed-for abs that the director initially wanted to put in CGI.

Guardians of the Galaxy: A close-up of Chris Pratt

For the part of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy the actor Chris Pratt underwent a rigorous mix of diet And work out to get the right physique, having promised director James Gunn that he would be able to lose 25 kilos in six months (he lost 30). Pratt himself called the experience almost torture, but for him it was worth it to show himself that it was possible to obtain such a result. Before becoming Peter Quill, in fact, Pratt was known for his decidedly not superhero bulk, and initially he thought that he would be summoned for the part of a hypothetical fat friend of Star-Lord. James Gunn did not want to try the actor for the same reason, but he was persuaded and, after thirty seconds, he realized he had found the right performer, to the point of telling him that in the worst case they could change the character’s abs. with the CGI.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2, Chris Pratt: “I wish I was as honest as Drax, but I’m too kind”

Guardians of the Galaxy: the whole team

The role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy was the most difficult to find an actor for, and among the candidates was Michael Rosenbaum, later recruited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 where he plays one of Yondu’s old comrades in arms. . Chris Pratt had previously auditioned for the part of Captain America, and this perhaps contributed to his initial reluctance to consider another superhero role (he had also been scrapped for blockbusters like Star Trek and Avatar). He is not the only one to have made more than one attempt before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a few years before becoming Black Panther, the late Chadwick Boseman was auditioned for the role of Drax, another member of the Guardians.

Pratt will soon be on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder, slated for 2022. It will be his fifth screen appearance as Peter Quill.