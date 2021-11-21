READ ALSO: Begin filming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3

While filming the Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 I’m in progress, Disney and the director James Gunn they presented Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the attraction that will be inaugurated in summer 2022 at theEpcot, one of the parks of Disney World.

Glenn Close will return in the role of Nova Prime, leader of Xandar and commander of the Nova Corps. Visitors will be able to find it (obviously not in person) in the new pavilion called Wonders of Xandar, where “planetary” style presentations will take place to find out more about the Xandarians and their technology. In the two concept art, it is clear that this pavilion will be a kind of museum dedicated to the culture, history and heroes of the planet.

James Gunn he shot some scenes with i Guardians of the Galaxy for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and in fact the attraction consists in “an intergalactic pursuit through space and time”. In other words, the public will take a ride on the OmniCoaster system wagons, which rotate 360 ​​° to direct visitors to the desired points, allowing them to follow the story: you can see them on the poster. It will be one of the longest indoor roller coasters in the world.

I remind you that Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will come out on May 5, 2023 in the United States, but will be preceded by The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming for Christmas 2022 on Disney +. Below you will find the presentation video with Glenn Close, the poster and concept art by Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

The video with Glenn Close

The Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind poster

This is something special & I can’t wait for you guys to experience it: The Guardians need YOU! It’s Save the Galaxy Time at Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. An all-new coaster opening at #EPCOT in Summer 2022! 💥 ⏪ 📼#CosmicRewind #SaveTheGalaxyTime # DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/H3TcqwWnLc – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 20, 2021

The concept art

The cast

In the cast of di Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 will come back Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Dave Bautista And Will Poulter.

The screenplay

The script was rewritten by James Gunn.

The composer

The original score will consist of John Murphy (The Suicide Squad), which takes the place of Tyler Bates.

Sources: ComicBookMovie