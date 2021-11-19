News

Guardians of the Galaxy: Diesel and Cooper | Cinema

Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have lent their voices to Groot and Rocket Racoon, and will also do so in the third installment of Guardians of the galaxy directed by James Gunn and currently in production.

However, Gunn himself, answering a question from a fan on Instagram confirmed that two actors have never appeared on the set of the films:

Rocket’s acting and motion capture have always been performed by Sean Gunn. The voice of the character is from Bradley [Cooper]. But neither he nor Vin Diesel has ever been on the sets of the Guardians.

Regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3:

Dave BautistaMeanwhile, he documented the first day in Instagram stories wondering why we should get to the sets so early: “It’s still dark!“. He then added:

This will mark my sixth appearance as Drax, my sixth Marvel movie.

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this new Marvel cinecomic signed by James Gunn? As always, tell us yours in the comments below if you are registered on Badtaste +!

SOURCE: Instagram (via The Direct)


