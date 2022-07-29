Guardians of the Galaxy: Gamora’s disappearance could change everything in the third opus

Gamora’s death in Avengers: Infinity War came as a shock to the audience, but also to the characters. Chris Pratt recently revealed in an interview how this event impacts the Guardians of the Galaxy in the upcoming movie, and more specifically Star-Lord.

The love story between Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Gamora will have been short-lived. While Gamora had met a tragic fate in Avengers: Infinity War, its variant from the past appeared in Avengers: Endgame. The joy of seeing her again is short-lived for Star-Lord, as she doesn’t recognize him. And for good reason, she is not supposed to have met him yet. A real heartbreak for Star-Lord. In an interview for Screen Rant, his interpreter, Chris Pratt (Jurassic World), confided in the impact of these events on his character.

For Star-Lord, Gamora is the love of his life, she is his greatest love story. He had to deal with the disappearance of Yondu, and of course his mother. He must now deal with the loss of Gamora, the one person who truly knew and loved him. The problem is that she doesn’t know him. It really had a profound impact on him personally, and his ability to be the leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which leaves them vulnerable. It is during this period that you will find him, very affected by this loss.

However, we can hope that a love story is born between the new Gamora and Star-Lord. She apparently joined the band of Ravagers, which Yondu once led. His team could well unite with the Guardians in this new opus. The synopsis of the film, still directed by james gunn (The Suicide Squad), in any case seems to indicate that new dangers await our heroes. No time to mourn, the famous crew will have to save the world once again: “The leader of the Guardians must however gather his team to defend the universe, while protecting one of their own. A mission that, if failed, could well lead to the end of Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them.”

The trailer released exclusively during San Diego Comic-Con revealed a first look at new antagonists like Adam Warlock and the Master of Evolution, respectively played by Will Poulter (Midsommar) and Chukwukdi Iwuji (Peacemaker). For the rest, we will find the entire Guardians team led by Star-Lord (Chris Pratt). Dave Bautista (Dune), Pom Klementieff (Westworld), Karen Gillan (Jumanji) and Sean Gunn (Gilmore Girls) reprise their roles as Drax, Mantis, Nebula and Kraglin. bradley cooper (A Star is Born) and Vin Diesel (Fast and Furious) once again lend their voices to Rocket and Groot. Finally, Gamora is always camped by Zoe Saldana (Avatar).

The Guardians of the Galaxy land in a third opus on May 3, 2023 at the cinema.

