Guardians of the Galaxy: how is the new Disney World attraction – Travel – Life

Can you imagine what it would be like to have to go on an intergalactic journey to save everything we know in this universe? What would it be like, furthermore, if that journey was not done alone but supported and supervised by the Guardians of the Galaxy? Why not become the hero of the day?

All this without having to go out into outer space and taking just over three minutes. And although these phrases seem taken from a fictional script, the truth is that this is the experience that As of this Friday, May 27, visitors will be able to experience one of the most magical places on the planet: Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

This is possible in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, the attraction that, after six years of planning and creation, opens its doors to the public offering attendees the largest and most incredible covered roller coaster that Disney has created so far in its history.

The launch is part of the celebrations of the 50 years of this place, which opened its doors on October 1, 1971 and is a benchmark for family entertainment, allowing, no matter how old you are, to always feel the wonder and joy of being a child.

Pavilion from another planet

The setting chosen for this attraction is Epcotthe resort’s second theme park to open, after the traditional Magic Kingdom. This space is integrated as a new pavilion, the first that is not part of this planet, and that complements the offer that this place already has with the World Showcase, where attendees can enjoy a bit of the culture of countries such as France, Italy, Japan, Germany, Norway and Mexico. Even there is a special stand dedicated to Colombia, for the film ‘Encanto’where one can enjoy an arepita with cheese, listen to music by Latin singers and learn more about the fauna and flora of our country.

“This is the first otherworldly pavilion to come to Epcot. The people of Xandar wanted to bring their pavilion to planet Earth to teach us more about their people. The mission is to maintain intergalactic peace by showing them different cultures.”, explains Carolina Marrero, a Colombian architect and one of the imagineers of this attraction, which is how they define the people who make the creation of these theme parks possible.

During the queue, people will be able to find details of Xandar and the Guardians of the Galaxy characters. Photo: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

From the first moment, attendees will be able to feel on a stage that does not belong to Earth. upon arrival, they are received by a ship that gives a first indication of what is going to be experienced. The attraction is completely covered and once you enter the promise is that the line does not last more than 20 minutes.

The tour begins with Galaxarium, a kind of planetarium that shows the characteristics of Xandar and the Earth, and that makes the person feel that they are no longer on this planet. The path then leads to a museum gallery of the world of the Guardians of the Galaxy, which majestically mixes projections with details of their ships and maps.

Even, attendees will be able to have fun with a fragment of the morning program ‘Good Morning Xandar’in which a journalist interviews the original characters of the film recounting their exploits and humor is always present.

The attraction took six years to create and develop. Photo: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

The following scenario is the one that gives the clues as to where this attraction takes its visitors; there it is possible to meet one of the key technologies of the guardians: the cosmic generator, which allows you to have an intergalactic journey between time and space.

The entire staging is full of surprises that are revealed by the same characters in the film. Every detail is designed so that the user feels that he is part of the castnot in vain the designers of the attraction visited the recording set of the third installment of this film to be faithful to the story.

start in reverse

During the tour, which offers an immersive experience, there are projections of the outer environment attacked by villains. Photo: Courtesy Walt Disney World Resort

Once inside the roller coaster, the experience, lasting just over three minutes, is an extreme waste of emotions. It is an attraction that has never been seen in Disney, perhaps it can be compared a little with the popular Space Mountain of Magic Kingdom for its concept, but with surprises, movements and setting that make people not doubt that they are in the middle of the galaxy facing all kinds of dangers.

It is the first of the mountains of this resort that starts in reversean unparalleled surprise that from the beginning leaves one open-mouthed.

Within seconds, the mountain carries one into the galaxy, amid movements that would be experienced aboard a spaceship; the tour mixes amazing projections of villains who want to destroy the universe.

“We invented a technology called omnicoasterwhich makes each vehicle on the train can turn 360 degrees; this helps us tell the story more immersively. In this way we can make all passengers see what we want them to see at that exact moment so that they understand the story much better”, explains Marrero.

It is impossible not to get carried away by the euphoria of the moment and even dance. Precisely, one of the most interesting details of the adventure is the music, because the attraction has six different songs from musical classics from the 70s and 80s, which fully enhance the experience.

Each vehicle on the train can turn 360 degrees; this helps us tell the story more immersively

“The songs on the attraction are ‘Disco Inferno,’ by The Trammps; ‘Conga’, by Gloria Estefan; ‘September’, from Earth, Wind & Fire; “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” from Tears for Fears; ‘One Way or Another,’ by Blondie, and ‘I Ran,’ by A Flock of Seagulls. The selection was made from a list of 100 different classics and the ones that best went with the route were chosen. My favorite is ‘Conga’”, explains Andrés Ovalles, project manager for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Visitors experience intense emotions during this roller coaster, but even so it is intended for almost the whole family, that’s why the minimum height for admission is 107 centimetersand the restriction is that children under 7 must be accompanied by a person over 14.

Of course, prepare for your heart to go to the limit, because in an experience like this it is essential, and even inevitable, to laugh, shout and be moved to tears.

If you go…

– Disney World Resort in Orlando has four theme parks: Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each one has different characteristics and attractions, so it is recommended that you check in advance which ones interest you the most to optimize your time.

– Also, keep in mind the season of the year in which you are going to go, since the strongest temperatures are recorded between the months of July and August (summer) and those with a much more favorable climate are December and January (winter).

– It is essential that always be very hydrated and have good sunscreenbecause temperatures can exceed 40 degrees.

– To make your visit much more efficient you can download the ‘My Disney Experience’ mobile appin which you can from doing check in at resort hotels, load your attraction passes, shop online for restaurants (and skip the line), and access the pictures you have with the ‘Photo Pass’ service.

