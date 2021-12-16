Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn and a rumor | Cinema

Looking forward to having more news on the third chapter of the cinematic adventures ofdirectorhe found himself denying a rumor related to a casting of the first film.

The rumor in question concerns the news for which Adam Sandler was initially present among the various candidates to voice Rocket Racoon or Groot in the first film. Gunn denied this on Twitter.

Here is the tweet:

This is not true. I’be never even met Adam Sandler. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2021

The start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 it took place last November 8th. It was James Gunn himself who announced it with a photo – and a post – which were then taken by all the various talents involved in the project. On Twitter the filmmaker had written for the occasion:

It has been a strange, long and sometimes difficult journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have made this moment even happier. Back on set with my Guardians for the first day of shooting.

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

