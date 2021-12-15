Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn denies rumors: “never met Adam Sandler”

Filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are in progress but director James Gunn has no shortage of time to respond to fans on Twitter, share images and dispel rumors. This time the director focused on the rumor that Adam Sandler was auditioning for the role of Rocket.

Gunn recently shared a cast photo that included Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Chukwudi Iwuji and talked about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 villain. This time the director used Twitter to disprove rumors that Adam Sandler almost played Rocket Racoon, the role voiced by Bradley Cooper.

“Director @JamesGunn ended up picking #BradleyCooper for the role. And after losing the role to Cooper, Sandler also auditioned to play Groot, but sadly got beaten by Vin Diesel. You’d love to see Adam Sandler. in any Guardians of the Galaxy movie in the future? #DidYouKnow “, tweeted the account @moviesnowtv as you can see at the bottom of the news.

“This is not true. I’ve never even met Adam Sandler “Gunn replied.

The director had previously anticipated that some stars of The Suicide Squad may appear in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 but has not revealed who it is. Gunn is known to have worked with some of the same actors on multiple projects, including his brother Sean Gunn and Michael Rooker, who are both in the films of the Guardians of the Galaxy and in The Suicide Squad. The director could simply hint at their returns (although Yondu is expected to resurrect), or he’ll surprise us with unexpected cameos.

Will Poulter recently unveiled Adam Warlock’s look, his is one of the most anticipated characters of the film that will be released in theaters on May 23, 2023.