Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn didn’t want Chris Pratt to play Star-Lord

James Gunn initially he didn’t want to know about casting Chris Pratt for the role of Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy, and Pratt himself had reservations before the audition. This is because the actor at the time was known for his not really superhero build, and at that time he had gained more weight than usual for another part, to the point that Pratt admitted in the interview that he thought that perhaps Star-Lord had a fat friend they wanted to see him for.

Gunn, for his part, reacted with skepticism to the proposal of the casting director, Sarah Halley Finn, because for him, as for many Americans, Chris Pratt was above all “the fat of Parks and Recreation”, and the actor was still overweight. when he showed up for the audition. Still, his performance managed to convince the filmmaker, who later stated: “Within thirty seconds I knew he was perfect for the role.“Pratt, who had built muscle for other parts in the past, then promised to be fit by the start of the shoot, and even lost more pounds than expected. The question of his weight then became a inside joke in Avengers: Infinity War, when Rocket taunts Star-Lord with the comment “You are one sandwich from being considered fat“.

For James Gunn, meeting Pratt was a triumph after months of bad auditions for the part of Star-Lord, one of the most crucial roles in Guardians of the Galaxy (as those directly concerned commented at the time, the character had to be in able to compete with Tony Stark in terms of charisma). Among the actors considered were also Lee Pace, who was assigned the villain Ronan, and Michael Rosenbaum, a friend of Gunn who later appeared in a cameo in the sequel, as a member of the team put together by Stakar Ogord in one of the post-credits. (with the possibility of having a greater presence in future films).