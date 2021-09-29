Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn reveals a curious anecdote about the work of Chris Pratt







James Gunn shared a funny anecdote happened with Chris Pratt during the shooting of films dedicated to Guardians of the Galaxy. The franchise has become an important part of the MCU in recent years. Both the first and second films were praised by both audiences and critics. Many appreciated Gunn’s unusual approach, which perfectly captured the madness of Marvel’s space characters. The Star-Lord of Pratt and other team members last appeared in Avengers: Endgame of 2019. However, some of them will return in Thor: Love and Thunder, with Pratt recently confirming that he will be arriving in Australia shortly to begin filming.

Subsequently, the team will reunite once again for the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in 2023. The delay of the third chapter was a consequence of Gunn’s brief dismissal from the project, after some of his old tweets considered racist had resurfaced online. Meanwhile, Gunn agreed to direct The Suicide Squad on behalf of Warner Bros., which was completed before the director and screenwriter returned to work on his Marvel projects. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will feature the presence of the 2014 Gamora, who is not very attached to Star-Lord and the other team members. The film will likely explore the story of this version of Gamora trying to rebuild her relationships with the other Guardians, along with new space adventures that audiences obviously expect.

Considering how fun Guardians of the Galaxy movies are, it’s no wonder the cast and crew have a lot of fun making them. Recently, James Gunn shared a very bizarre story about the experience with Chris Pratt on set, revealing away Twitter that the actor mimics the sound of space guns when using them.

“When @prattprattpratt uses space guns, he literally shoots. It’s not a joke”, Gunn explained. “He accidentally makes sounds like“ Pew Pew ”until I point out that he’s doing it. I’m not sure if he’s just putting himself in the part or if he’s just crazy, but it’s certainly one of my favorite things. “