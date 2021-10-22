Guardians of the Galaxy, James Gunn unveils Star-Lord actors before Chris Pratt

While everything is almost ready for the start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director and screenwriter James Gunn has revealed the actors considered for the role of Star Lord before the part was given to Chris Pratt.

It is known that Joel Edgerton, Jack Huston and Eddie Redmayne all auditioned for the part, as well as Lee Pace, who would later play the role of Ronan the accuser. Plus Gunn was considered for the part of Star-Lord also includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zachary Levi and Michael Rosenbaum, but in a recent social media tweeting with a fan, the director also named another contender who he said had a fantastic audition, to the point that Gunn hired him for another project of his.

“I often consider cast actors for other projects“the director replied through the post you find at the bottom.”John Gallagher Jr did an amazing audition for Star-Lord, but I didn’t think he was right for the character I had in mind. Years later I personally chose him for The Belko Experiment. And I spoke highly of ZacharyLevi’s audition to producer Peter Safran, and that’s how he was considered for Shazam.“.

