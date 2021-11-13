Guardians of the Galaxy, Sylvester Stallone confirms his return with two clips from the set!

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy 3 has just begun and we are already receiving the first cast confirmations. In fact, Sylvester Stallone has published two clips directly from the set that confirm his return as Stakar Ogord aka Starhawk.

The third chapter, which should be released in 2023, will score Stallone’s return after appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017. In the caption of the post, which you find at the bottom of the news, Stallone writes: “For those who are interested in what goes on behind the scenes of cinema. Here is only a very small part. Face duplication. “

The actor explains that very sensitive equipment captures every expression which could have in order to be duplicated if he can’t be on set, he goes on to say that “making films has definitely become a science £. The second clip shows the equipment at work as Stallone poses and what appear to be a million cameras photographing his face.

The collaboration between Stallone and Gunn extends beyond the Marvel universe and also embraces the DC world where the two worked together in The Suicide Squad when Stallone voiced King Shark.

Last month, Stallone posted an Instagram post commemorating his last day on the set of Expendables 4, confirming that this would be his last appearance in the series. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023.