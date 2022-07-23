Guardians of the Galaxy: the adorable Groot reveals his first images – News Séries

After Baby Yoda’s long reign, a new young alien is about to take Disney+ by storm: he’s called Groot and his cute adventures will begin next August.

The first teaser of My name is Groot, the animated spin-off of the Guardians of the Galaxy saga starring the small tree and space hero with a monosyllabic retort, was released this Friday during a panel Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con.

These first images reveal Groot, in his mischievous child version, busy growing up among the stars… while getting into trouble! Five original shorts are planned in which new and rather unusual characters will appear.

But that’s not all: the panel also revealed that after its first five episodes, My Name is Groot will be back in additional short adventures at a later, yet unknown date.

Originally created by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber and Jack Kirby in 1960s comics, Tales to AstonishGroot – voiced in the MCU by Vin Diesel – is an extraterrestrial space creature known to be particularly friendly and most often innocent… except maybe in his teenage version!

Although very intelligent, he can only utter a single sentence, “My name is Groot”, words that mean a lot and that those around him miraculously understand – in particular his sidekick Rocket Raccoon, perfectly voiced by Bradley Cooper .

While waiting for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, scheduled for May 3, 2023, My name is Groot – which is thus the second animation project from Marvel Studios after What If…? – will be available on August 10, 2022 on Disney +.