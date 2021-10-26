Guardians of the Galaxy, there is a prequel on Rocket and Groot: this is James Gunn

After the recent denials on the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy 3, the director James Gunn has confirmed the existence of a prequel on Rocket and Groot, which fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will never see.

Responding to a Screen Rant article, Gunn unveiled on Twitter that initially Marvel Studios had planned to introduce the Guardians of the Galaxy through a series of short films that would be released before the film focusing on the team’s adventures. He also revealed that those projects went so far that he actually got to film the one-shot dedicated to Rocket and Groot.

“I forgot, but it’s true. Not only did we plan it, but we also shot a footage for one of the episodes (the one about Rocket and Groot) – part of which was the first shot of Rocket on the back of Groot shooting a machine gun: we showed it at the Comic Con of San Diego. “Gunn continued:”There would be four of them: Rocket & Groot, Gamora, Drax, and Star-Lord. Only the Rocket & Groot script was completely finished, complete with a storyboard. It was the story of how they met and I still like to think it’s canonical, at least in my head. Also in the episode I wrote a role for Alan Tudyk! In the end we didn’t finish the work because I realized it would be ridiculous to write and direct four short films while I was preparing a huge film. The idea was to screen the shorts before the movie, which seemed like a good idea to introduce them to the public since everyone was telling us that these unknown characters would be ‘the first Marvel flop’. Among other things, the fourth short film would have been about the origins of Peter Quill, who later became the beginning of Guardians. It was really hard for me to admit it was too much work, especially for the Rocket and Groot short. But, you know, maybe one day! “

