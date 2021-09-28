News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Chris Pratt, here’s what is the best shirtless scene according to the actor

The best shirtless scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 according to Chris Pratt is not his, but another famous actor in the cast.

According to Chris Pratt its not the best shirtless scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in a recent interview, the American actor said he much preferred the sequence shirtless by Michael Rooker.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Mantis and Star Lord in an image from the film

Pratt explained that the Rooker scene is the best ever because it shows Yondu’s vulnerability and character development: “You learn something about him by seeing that scene, while mine were just to show my body by not adding anything to the Peter Quill character.

The American actor also said that shooting this film helped him overcome the death of his father, who disappeared during the filming of Jurassic World. In 2014, the actor was unable to cope with his father’s death because he was busy filming, he wanted to keep the morale of the cast high and that wound remained open.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Star Lord in a trailer image

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 instead is a film that James Gunn himself, director of the film, described as a “story of fathers” and Pratt has finally managed to reopen those old wounds in order to understand that such great pains, like the death of a parent, they can never completely pass.


