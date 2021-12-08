Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 / On Italy 1 the beloved Marvel film

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 it goes broadcast on Italia 1 today, 8 December, starting at 21.20. The universe of the Guardians belongs permanently to Marvel, characters that we also find in the ‘Avengers’ saga, fundamental for the fate of the Universe when Thanos will be defeated thanks to one of the top characters of this film: his daughter, Gamora, who as a child it was adopted by one of the most feared “villains” in contemporary cinema after having destroyed the planet. Let’s go in order.

Remi / On Rai 1, one of the most popular films is back

In the sequel to ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, the cast is highly confirmed in the protagonists, including Peter Quill / Star-Lord played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora, Yondu Udonta is again Michael Rooker, Nebula is always Karen Gillan. In short, the craziest crew in the Cosmos awaits you on the small screen to take you into their crazy world of characters and fights. One of the “villains” on duty is instead the actor Dave Bautista, ex wrestler, here in the role of Drax the Destroyer, an actor who after the fight chose the cinema and we find him in films like ‘Kickboxer – The warrior’s revenge’ or the recent ‘Dune’, a remake of the famous feature film from the past.

Operation Christmas / On Canale 5 there is already an air of Christmas

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the plot: defending planets from the bad guys

The adventure continues: i Guardians of the Galaxy they are still called upon to defend some planets from villains and situations on the edge of surreal science fiction. Funny and iconic, the Guardians in this film will have to face not only dangers, but also their personal history, their experiences, as in the case of Nebula, daughter of Thanos, who with Gamora is half-sister and, as will happen later in the ‘Avengers’ , it’s not entirely clear how they handle their feelings for each other.

Video, the trailer for the film “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

It began with a kiss / Su Rete 4 a classic sentimental drama

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED