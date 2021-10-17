After the abrupt but temporary dismissal of James Gunn by the Walt Disney Company, and its subsequent re-employment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has re-entered the development phase at i Marvel Studios. As we knew from the first interviews, when the film was in full pre-production even before Gunn, the third chapter will represent the end of Guardians of the Galaxy as we have seen them so far, laying the foundations for what will also come in the future.

Deadline has unveiled exclusively that i Marvel Studios have chosen Will Poulter for the role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Sources report that Gunn and the team Marvel they began their search for the actor of Warlock at the end of August, with Poulter who was part of a group of actors vying for the role. The other names in the shortlist of Adam Warlock included Rege-Jean Page And George MacKay.

Here is the confirmation of James Gunn through a Tweet:

As you guys know I often strike down false rumors, so… um… Welcome to the Guardians family, Will Poulter. He’s an amazing actor and wonderful guy. See you in a couple weeks. #AdamWarlock # GotGVol3 https://t.co/RaNeGDIC0E – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 11, 2021

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – plot and cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be written and directed once again by James Gunn and outgoing to May 2023, will see in the cast Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula) e Sean Gunn (Kraglin). Shooting of the film will begin at the end of the year under the provisional working title “Hot Christmas“.

The cast from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now seems to be certain. The team of Guardians it will start again in action and, although the plot is still uncertain, we could review or not review Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora. The other group members will reappear on the screen, along with almost certainly Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor. But there is still no news about the plot of the film, and at the moment we can only make assumptions while waiting for new updates and previews.

