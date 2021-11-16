Sylvester Stallone will return as the ravager Stakar Ogord in the third installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

After the abrupt but temporary dismissal of James Gunn by the Walt Disney Company, and its subsequent re-employment, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has re-entered the development phase at i Marvel Studios. As we knew from the first interviews, when the film was in full pre-production even before Gunn, the third chapter will represent the end of Guardians of the Galaxy as we have seen them so far, laying the foundations for what will also come in the future.

Sylvester Stallone confirmed through a video on Instagram which will return in MCU like Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Stallion revealed he was in the middle of a face scan session 3D that captures every detail of his face and facial movements for when the crew needs a reference to use for his character, indicating that Stakar Ogord will have a fair amount of screen time in the Vol. 3.

Furthermore Stallion has shared a behind-the-scenes image from the own set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, showing off her new look of Stakar Ogord. Stallion sported a brighter blue costume than her previous costume from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

The image can be seen below:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – plot and cast

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, will be written and directed once again by James Gunn and outgoing to May 2023, will see in the cast Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot), Karen Gillan (Nebula) e Sean Gunn (Kraglin). Shooting for the film began under the provisional working title “Hot Christmas“.

The cast from Guardians of the Galaxy 3 now seems to be certain. The team of Guardians it will start again in action and, although the plot is still uncertain, we could revise it or not revise it Zoe Saldana in the role of Gamora. The other group members will reappear on the screen, along with almost certainly Chris Hemsworth in the role of Thor. But there is still no news about the plot of the film, and at the moment we can only make assumptions while waiting for new updates and previews.

Retrieve Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on Blu-Ray.