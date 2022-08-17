Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Actress Zoe Saldaña gives us the first look at a Gamora Ravager

The actress who puts herself in the skin of Gamora, Zoe Saldaña, gave us the first look at her character for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Watch it In this note!

After the death of the character in avengers infinity war, many fans were wondering what the Gamora what will we see in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Zoe Saldanathe person in charge of putting herself in the skin of the character, resolved our doubts with a photo that she uploaded to her Instagram.

The participation of Gamora in the film can be considered one of the most anticipated by fans. After Thanos sacrifice her in Avengers: Infinity Warin the sequel, endgame, we see one Gamora different from the one we know that seems to stay in our universe. Is Gamora is one that does not have the memories of everything that happened with the guardiansso it’s going to be interesting to see how this version fits into a movie centered around a group it’s not a part of.

As confirmed by the director of the film, James Gunnthe situation of Gamora is one of the main plots of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At the end of end gamewe saw how star lord was willing to seek out this different version of his Gamora, so we will see this quest in the movie. The group is supposed to start its mission after Thor: Love and Thunder.

An interesting fact about the Gamora What we will see in this last installment is that we are facing the leader of the Ravagers. This was revealed during the first official look at the film, which was only seen by those who participated in the panel of Marvel on the San Diego Comic-Con.

Many are waiting to see what the new look of Gamoraand thanks to Zoe Saldana We won’t have to wait long. In a recent video that the actress uploaded to her Instagram, collected several selfies that he took. And the most interesting thing is that the last one is one of her in the suit of Gamora. Thanks to this photo, we can see a little how is the new look of raider of the character.

It is not clear at the moment how it is that Gamora became the leader of the raiders. And since there is still a long way to go before the premiere of the film, fans have already begun to create their own theories. But the most important thing, and what will surely be seen in the film, is that Gamora abandoned the Land and reached the cosmos, where he crossed paths with the raiders.

What Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be the last film where we will see the group together. It is expected that all the doubts we have about the characters will be resolved in this installment. One of the things that we can guarantee is that this will be the last time that we see the whole group together. In the words of Gunn: “the last time we will see some of the Guardians”. To know who will be the characters that we will not see again, we have to wait until the premiere of the film that arrives on May 5, 2023.

