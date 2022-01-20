Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Eternals could be linked thanks to Starfox

The fact that Starfox at the end of Eternals, is in the company of the Eternals, may result in a second cameo appearance of the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In addition to Pip the Troll (voiced by Patton Oswalt), the classic Avenger made his live debut in the Eternals mid-credits scene, and for the time being, the character has no confirmed MCU appearances on the horizon.

Now that the character has crossed paths with the Earth-based Eternals, the stage is set for Starfox teaming up with Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) and Sersi (Gemma Chan) in Eternals 2. But the film, which has yet to be officially confirmed by Marvel, isn’t the only project that could use Eros / Starfox. As a member of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and one of Marvel Comics’ leading superheroes, Starfox has the potential to appear in multiple projects, including The Avengers 5.

The upcoming movie that may have the best chance of using Starfox is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This is because Starfox’s introduction in Eternals provided the MCU with an important component needed to tell an Adam Warlock story true to the comic. In the comics, Pip the Troll has a reputation as Warlock’s aide. But for Pip to acquire this role in the MCU, Warlock may have to cross paths with Starfox first. And such a meeting could occur in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.