Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!

Posted on
It is the protagonists Chris Pratt to announce the start of filming of the highly anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the film he will see again James Gunn at work with Marvel Studios after the stormy layoff and subsequent reinstatement. In recent days it has been confirmed that the film will not be delayed due to the announced output changes so the cinecomic of James Gunn arrives at the cinema on May 5, 2023. We leave you the hilarious video posted by Chris Pratt:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023. Filming of the film began in October 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

