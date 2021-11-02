News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming

Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read

Chris Pratt revealed that the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 would just start.

During a video that Chris Pratt made for Team Coco the interpreter revealed to be on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, who has just started shooting. Pratt also showed off his signature Star Lord hairstyle.

Below you can see the video with Chris Pratt as Star Lord (at least in terms of hair look) for the first day of shooting Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

Despite being a short video in its own right, Chris Pratt revealed that he is thrilled to be the protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy again and to be in the production phase of the feature film.

The same director James Gunn had declared that the script for the third film in the saga was ready for some time. Together with the third chapter of the adventures of the space daredevils, Gunn will shoot a Christmas special, taking advantage of the presence of the actors on the sets: the Holiday Special is expected for Christmas in 2022, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for May 2023: apparently, anyway, it could be Gunn’s last movie for Marvel (at least for now).

You may also be interested in this news:



Photo of Zach Shipman Zach Shipman12 hours ago
0 30 1 minute read
Photo of Zach Shipman

Zach Shipman

Zach is 47 years old and writes gaming technology and entertainment news for us. Every news of him is very true, so he is our writer. Suhail has 5 years of writing experience. Zach Email: zach@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Agreement between Ripple and Paydek | The bullish news of the week

September 18, 2021

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks Offer Cashback On Purchases In Dogecoin From CoinTelegraph

September 7, 2021

A London court ordered Binance to track down the hackers behind Cointelegraph’s $ 2.6 million Fetch.ai attack

August 15, 2021

The NFT Magazine is born: it costs 0.05 Ethereum and is the first in the form of NFT

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button