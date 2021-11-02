Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming

Chris Pratt revealed that the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 would just start.

During a video that Chris Pratt made for Team Coco the interpreter revealed to be on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, who has just started shooting. Pratt also showed off his signature Star Lord hairstyle.

Below you can see the video with Chris Pratt as Star Lord (at least in terms of hair look) for the first day of shooting Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3.

A special message from @prattprattpratt and his sick-ass mutton chops. Listen to him dissect his #ParksandRec character, Andy Dwyer, on this week’s episode of “Parks and Recollection” with @RobLowe and @AlanYang: https://t.co/0ps1aJFd26 pic.twitter.com/wFH7PsxQrD – Team Coco (@TeamCoco) October 19, 2021

Despite being a short video in its own right, Chris Pratt revealed that he is thrilled to be the protagonist of the Guardians of the Galaxy again and to be in the production phase of the feature film.

The same director James Gunn had declared that the script for the third film in the saga was ready for some time. Together with the third chapter of the adventures of the space daredevils, Gunn will shoot a Christmas special, taking advantage of the presence of the actors on the sets: the Holiday Special is expected for Christmas in 2022, while Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for May 2023: apparently, anyway, it could be Gunn’s last movie for Marvel (at least for now).

You may also be interested in this news:



