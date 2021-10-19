Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3: Chris Pratt confirms the start of filming with a video from the set

Filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has officially begun, as revealed by Chris Pratt with a video in which he appears in the look of Star-Lord.

The resumed from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 they are officially get started: The protagonist Chris Pratt has in fact made a video showing the look of Star-Lord.

The protagonist of the Marvel films has revealed that he was busy on the first day of filming on the occasion of the announcement of his participation in the podcast Parks and Recollection.

The anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is expected to arrive, without delay compared to the expected, on May 5, 2023 in cinemas around the world.

Among the new arrivals in the cast is that of Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock, a character that fans have been waiting for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for some time.

James Gunn, in the last few hours, also spoke via Twitter about the casting of the film stating that there are dozens of new characters and that the choice of actors began in April, ending only recently. The filmmaker stressed: “I love finding new actors (new to me or new to the world), but I hate finding all the great talent in the process that I can’t find a place in the film“. Gunn reiterated, however, that if he is impressed by an audition he has a habit of involving people in other projects, as happened with Lochlyn Munro, now among the performers of the Peacemaker series, and John Gallagher Jr who starred in The Belko. Experiment.

Loading... Advertisements

Recently Karen Gillan revealed that she read the script of the film with Pom Klementieff and started to cry: “We read the script of the film together and in the same room. Then we looked at each other and we cried. The plot of the film is so emotional. The characters are all so deeply developed! I’m really excited about playing Nebula. in his post Thanatos “.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki.