Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt: “the wait will pay off”

Following James Gunn’s announcement that filming began on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chris Pratt shared his thoughts on the film, stating that the wait from fans will pay off. The actor reported on his official Instagram profile the post published by the director on his Twitter account. There caption features words that somewhat describe the first day of filming on the set. Here’s what Chris Pratt wrote:

“Day 1. Couldn’t have started better. It hit the ground with a delicate, emotional, funny, wild and complicated scene. We were absolutely ‘killed’ by this. I am so grateful to be guided by my friend and brother, the genius James Gunn. Oh my God, I promise you… this movie will be worth the wait.“

Chris Pratt isn’t the only actor to have posted a post about the start of filming for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Dave Bautista, interpreter of Drax, focused attention on the production with an Instagram Stories video. The latter, however, has a different vision of the first day on the set, or rather on the starting time of the shooting. Here are his words:

“Goodmorning everyone. It’s the first day on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This will be my sixth appearance as Drax, my sixth Marvel film and at this point the twentieth film of my career. I’m still trying to find out why filming starts so early. It is still dark outside.“

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Chukwudi Iwuji joins Chris Pratt

At the moment, not many details have emerged on what to expect from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Recently, however, news has come that an actor from the TV series Peacemaker, created by James Gunn, will have an important part in the project. Chukwudi Iwuji (Clemson Murn in the miniseries) in fact was chosen for a role that “most of the famous Hollywood actors wanted“, Even if nothing has leaked about the character he will have to play. The latter – we remember him – appeared in the photo shared by James Gunn to confirm the start of filming, as well as Will Poulter. The latter plays the role of Adam Warlock in the third chapter.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shooting for which has just begun, is expected to hit US theaters on May 5, 2023.