Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt updates on filming







On the occasion of the promotion of The war of tomorrow, the new film by Chris McKay which will be available from 2 July on Amazon Prime Video, Chris Pratt was a guest on the Jimmy Kimmel show. During the interview, the actor got to update on the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Star Lord interpreter confirmed that filming will start later this year: “We will start shooting at the end of this year and will continue until the beginning of the next, almost certainly from November to April”. Speaking about the script of the film, he added: “The script was made years ago because we had to shoot it years ago. Then, due to unforeseen events and because of the pandemic … Really, I don’t even remember everything that happened. The thing is, we never shot it when we should have and now, thank God, we will. It will be directed by James Gunn and it will be a blast! “







The “unforeseen events” Pratt referred to refer, of course, to Gunn’s firing from Disney and the director’s subsequent reinstatement. The latter has repeatedly explained that, despite all the vicissitudes that characterized the pre-production of the film, the screenplay has never undergone significant changes since the first original draft.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.