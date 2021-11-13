Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, confirmed the return of Sylvester Stallone in the cast

The filming of the third chapter of i Guardians of the Galaxy from James Gunn just started in Atlanta, Georgia, and today we get another good news regarding the cast of cinecomic.

The actor Sylvester Stallone in fact, he will return in the role of the ravager Stakar Ogord, which he had already played in some scenes of the previous chapter. The actor confirmed his presence in the cast via two clips from the set uploaded to his Instagram profile.

In the post he also wrote: “For those interested in what goes on behind the scenes of a movie, here’s a small part of it. Duplication of the face“. In the first clip Stallone takes pictures of himself and all the sensitive equipment placed around him, showing what is done before capturing any expression of an actor to be able to duplicate it later in case it is not available. The actor shows as an example a photo of a man with a neutral expression and a frowning face. Before closing the video he also declares that “making a film has become a science“. In the second clip we see the actor being photographed by many cameras.

In a post a few weeks ago dedicated to the end of the filming of The Mercenaries 4, Stallone had already revealed that he would return to the United States to participate in other projects.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the 32nd film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and will be set after the events of Thor Love and Thunder (out in theaters next July) and the Guardians Christmas special (which will be released exclusively on Disney + in Christmas 2022).

In addition to Stallone, we will meet again in the cast Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldaña (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillian (Nebula), Bradley Cooper (voice of Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot’s voice), Pom Klementieff (Mantis) e Sean Gunn (Kraglin Obfonteri). Will Poulter And Chukwudi Iwuji instead are two of the new cast members. Poulter will play the powerful Adam Warlock. In addition to directing the film, Gunn will also write the screenplay.

The film will hit theaters on May 5, 2023. The film was originally due on May 1, 2020, but was postponed after the initial breakup between Disney and the director.

Are you happy that Stallone will return to the Marvel Studios cinecomic? Write it to us in the comments!

