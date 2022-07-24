Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 confirms its great villain

Marvel Studios has advanced some news from James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 shooting began in November 2021 and ended in May 2022 and since then we are very excited to know what he has prepared James Gunn. Since we don’t know where it is Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and what have you done since Avengers: Endgame (2019), it must also link to Thor: Love and Thunderbecause these characters appear at the beginning of the fourth installment of the God of Thunder.

In the san diego comic conwe have not had a trailer Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3but at least they have presented some images of the film and we have their description:

Gamora will be with the Ravagers (Ravagers), without remembering anything about Star-Lord or her life as the first Gamora. Baby Rocket has been shown, as we will be able to see the origins of the raccoon. Adam Warlock also had his moment. While the footage ends with a comical moment in which Star-Lord emotionally opens up to Gamora, but when the other Guardians hear it, such as Mantis and Drax, they make fun of him.

The great villain of the film:

The actor Chukwudi Iwujiwhich we saw in the series The peacemakerwill interpret The High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, who will be the great villain. Through flashbacks they will show us the past of Rocket and it was precisely this character who created him. Now, he will have a whole legion of anthropomorphic animals with which he has played in the purest style The Island of Doctor Moreau.

The movie of James Gunn will feature a spectacular cast led by Chris Pratt as Star Lord / Peter Quill, Zoë Saldana like Gamora, dave baptist like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Will Poulter as Adam Warlock Karen Gillan like nebula, Pom Klementieff like mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, elizabeth debicki like Ayesha and Sean Gunn like Kraglin. They will also be accompanied by Daniela Melchior, Chukwudi Iwuji, Maria Bakalova, Nico Santos, Stephen Blackehart, Olive Raine Cleope Y Reinaldo Faberlle.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be released on May 5, 2023. The rest of the deliveries of these Marvel characters can be enjoyed at the Disney Plus streaming platform.