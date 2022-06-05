Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Daniela Melchior again in front of (…)



We first saw her in front of James Gunn’s camera in The Suicide SquadDaniela Melchior is back and will make an appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from the scriptwriter for the mcu from Marvel Studios and Disney.

It’s actually been speculated online since late 2021 that the DC movie’s Ratcatcher II would be Moondragon in Guardians 3, but Gunn has since refuted that theory. Filming for the sequel to the 2017 film recently wrapped, starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Will Poulter and Chuk Iwuji.

Gunn recently announced the participation of an “actor [une actrice] not announced[e]” in the film. This person is not Melchior, nor Keanu Reeves. Although the plot of the superhero film has not been revealed, the previous installments have followed the half-human, half-alien character Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt), and his band of intergalactic criminals who fight against various threats to their universe. Flight. 3 will be the last film in the series of Guardians by Gunn.

The Kevin Feige-produced film began production last November. Victoria Alonso, Louis D’Esposito, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers with David J. Grant and Lars P. Winther as co-producers.

The young star Melchior continues to be talked about in the small world of Hollywood. She will be in 2023 in Fast Xbut also alongside Liam Neeson in Marlowe and in Assassin’s Club with Henry Golding.



