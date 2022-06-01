Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Daniela Melchior joins the cast | Films

Irais M.

The actress had previously worked with director James Gunn on The Suicide Squad.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Daniela Melchior, who played Ratcatcher in Suicide Squad (2021), will have a brief participation in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, confirmed dead line. It should be noted that James Gunn, director of the film, had already indicated that the actress would not play Moondragon, something that had been speculated last year, so we will have to wait to meet her character.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, whose filming recently wrapped, has the participation of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki and Will Poulter. Also, James Gunn hinted that the confirmation of another cast member of the film is still pending, but this is not Keanu Reeves or Daniela Melchor, about which there were rumors online.

The participation of Daniela Melchior in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It is not her first foray into a film based on Marvel characters: the actress had already given voice to Spider-Gwen / Gwen Stacy in the Portuguese dubbing of the animated production. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

It is expected that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ―produced by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige― opens in May 2023 as part of phase 4 of the MCU. The same month it will be released Fast Xtenth installment of Fast and furiouswhere Daniela Melchior also participates.