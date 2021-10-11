Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: does an Adam Warlock interpreter already exist?







The presence or absence of the character of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is one of the topics fans have been discussing since the project was practically announced.

Thanks to the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we know that the character is destined to make his entrance into the MCU sooner or later. However, the director James Gunn has repeatedly reiterated that Adam Warlock will not make his entrance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.







Clearly, Gunn’s words may not match reality, since the director may simply have pledged not to reveal anything about the presence of a character fans have been craving to see on the big screen for years now.

In the last few hours, to fuel again the discussions about the presence of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 a new rumor has arrived shared directly by Cosmic Circus (via CBM). According to the source, not only will Adam Warlock be present in the film, but the actor who will play him has also already been chosen.

According to the site, in fact, it will be Will Poulter, known for the sagas de The Chronicles of Narnia And Maze Runner, to interpret the powerful artificial creature. It is important to note that Poulter had long ago had to abandon production of the highly anticipated Amazon series based on The Lord of the Rings for a “planning conflict” due to previous commitments.

What if Poulter had to leave the series just in view of the start of filming on GOTG Vol. 3 and his involvement as Adam Warlock? For now, there is still no official confirmation on this, so we invite you to take the news with due precautions. We hope as soon as possible to have a confirmation or a denial.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.