Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: for Dave Bautista it will be a “bittersweet” ending







Over the past few months, Dave Bautista he repeated several times that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 it could mark the end of Drax’s character arc and, consequently, the end of his days as an interpreter of the now iconic character.

Not only. Baustia, in addition to having stressed that he was now too “old” to continue playing the Destroyer, had also expressed his disappointment at the way in which the character was treated on the big screen.







Now, on the occasion of the promotion of Dunes, the highly anticipated new film by Denis Villeneuve, the former wrestler is back to talk about GOTG Vol. 3 with ComicBook, insisting it will be his last appearance in the MCU. Clearly, the actor couldn’t reveal any details about the story, merely saying that working on the film, after spending nearly a decade with James Gunn and with the rest of the cast, it was a decidedly “bittersweet” experience.

“It’s our third film. We will conclude our trip. And it has been a great journey, even if there have been some setbacks “, Bautista said. “Can’t wait for it to hit the cinema. James Gunn and the cast represent a real family to me. My acting journey started with them. It will be like closing a circle and I can’t wait to bring it all to fruition. It will be a bittersweet farewell. I mean… I’ve been making Guardians since 2013. And when the third one comes out it will be 2023. It will have been exactly 10 years. “



Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff And Karen Gillan, with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.