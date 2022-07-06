Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Good news, the release date is confirmed for 2023!

Maybe you also want a good dose of humor, action and love? Embark on this new space adventure from our favorite mercenary gang.

A stage that promises to be electrifying

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 is not a direct sequel to the second installment. This third part of the trilogy takes place rather after Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder. At the moment, very few details about the plot have been leaked. The only thing we know is that this third chapter will focus on the craziest and funniest raccoon, Rocket. Of course, we will know more about his creator, the Master of Evolution who will try by all means to get hold of his creature.

As for the release, fans will have to wait until May 3, 2023 to follow the adventures of Star Lord and his companions. And even for the trailer, we will also have to wait as director James Gunn indicates. We’ll be happy while we wait to review the video of volume 2.

guardians of the galaxy vol. 3 will also focus on the new Gamora coming directly from Avengers: Infinity War. Remember that Thanos sacrificed Gamora in love with Star-Lord and a full member of this heterogeneous group of heroes in the episode Avengers: End Game… Will Star-Lord then try to melt, once again, the heart of this blood murderer? cold in this sequel to the trilogy? Suspense!

Increasingly bitter enemies

With the Master of Evolution, other antagonists will be there, to name only Ayesha. The high priestess of the Sovereign people is more determined than ever to get revenge for the affront committed by the Guardians of the Galaxy by stealing their Anulax batteries in the previous episode. She has already announced it in an intergeneric scene of the second chapter in which we see a golden cocoon appear where Adam Warlock wisely waits.

For fans of the Marvel Universe, Adam Warlock needs no introduction: a kind of telepathic titan capable of using cosmic energies as a weapon. The members of the Guardians of the Galaxy will have a hard time if this supervillain was well destined to exterminate them.

Never change a winning team!

Writer/director James Gunn is sticking with the original cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: