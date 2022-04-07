‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ has broken a record before being released

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It seems to mark a before and after in the Marvel Universe. A few days ago we told you that it was being a very emotional shoot, full of feelings and tears on the part of the actors and the same James Gunn, director of the trilogy and responsible for the film. This project, influenced by the most recent works of the filmmaker, has made it clear that the block buster be the end of a stage. But today we have known another detail: the tape has broken a record before being released. Which? Well the one from the movie with largest number of prostheses and make-up elements ever filmed.



James Gunn has gone to Twitter to confirm that his new film will break a new world record in the film industry. The filmmaker has announced that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has managed to break the record for the largest number of prosthetics and makeup ever seen on screen, surpassing ace The Grinchthe film released at Christmas 2000 and starring Jim Carrey -who also won the scar in this same section-. “We just learned from our makeup buddies at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially broke the World Record for “most makeup apps created for a single production” (beating ‘The Grinch’),” Gunn commented on the aforementioned social network.

Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production” (surpassing The Grinch). Congrats, guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive! James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2022

“Congratulations guys! Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!” conclude. However, Gunn has always been a big fan of these types of elements in his films. Without going any further, the first tape of Guardians of the Galaxy It featured fifty makeup artists, who designed and applied more than 1,250 prostheses among the stars and extras of the film. At the time it was a real challenge, and it seems that they have overcome it again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment of the Marvel license, one of the most beloved subsagas of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn is currently filming the third installment, which will bring back the classic cast of this lineup of superheroes, with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot. The film will be released on May 5, 2023.