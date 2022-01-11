News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – Here is Will Poulter with blonde hair for the role of Adam Warlock

Shooting has begun on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the new chapter on the adventures of our favorite space pirates again directed by James Gunn, at the Atlanta studios. As anticipated in the past, this third chapter will represent the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy as we know them, also laying the foundations for something new.

Last year Will Poulter joined the cast of the film to play Adam Warlock, the character was anticipated by one of the post-credits scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, in which Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) created the “perfect warrior” to destroy the Guardians once and for all.

The actor, who trained hard for this role (here are the photos of his impressive physical transformation), has been on the set of the film since the first day of shooting and now a new photo of him has been released online, where we can see him with the blonde hair who presumably will have for the role of Adam Warlock.

Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive at the cinema on May 5, 2023 (USE).

In the cast they return Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Dave Bautista (Drax), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), Pom Klementieff (Mantis), Bradley Cooper (Rocket) And Vin Diesel (Groot).

Shooting for the film will begin at Atlanta studios in late 2021.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is part of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Read our special!

