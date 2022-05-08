Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn announces the end of filming with an emotional message

There is still a year to go before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the big screen, but on the bright side of things, at least filming has officially concluded according to James Gunn. The director confirmed on Twitter that his team finished filming what will be the last installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe trilogy that has starred Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt, among other actors. Now fans will just have to start the countdown to his new job.

Do not miss it: Moon Knight: Director Reveals He Came Close To Including An Eternals Actor Cameo

The photo showing Gunn alongside Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Sean Gunn comes more than six months after production began. This time also includes the making of the Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas special, since it was filmed at the same time as the movie. On Zoë Saldana There is nothing to worry about, although as soon as the photo was published, many fans were worried because the actress was not with them.

The director later confirmed that Zoe Saldana was with them, but could not share a photo of her because she was with an actor who has not been revealed yet, so he proceeded to share another photo and avoid the alleged spoiler of the expected sequel. which he has enthusiastically prepared for Marvel Studios.

And that’s the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast and crew and their beautiful talent and kind souls. I am a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for almost a decade.

We recommend you: George Pérez, comic legend responsible for several Marvel and DC classics, dies

(And yes, Zoe was with us, but the only photo I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!)

(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!) pic.twitter.com/z4m7ZGZuLT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

After over 100 days of filming and over 3,000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, brought to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot from Rocket sitting down, first with @seangunn, and then nothing there, and it took everything in me not to burst into tears on the spot.

After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with @seangunn& then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot. pic.twitter.com/pOrTjfab2h — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Once again, I’ll continue to work with them for the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a warm reminder of the warm impermanence of life and love, and how that impermanence makes it so precious, so worthwhile, and it’s such a good reason to be thankful for what I have right now.

Again, I’ll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

The curious thing is that with these publications it seemed to be understood that his wife Jennifer Holland, also an actress, would also be in the new adaptation of Guardians of the Galaxy. Some followers believed that she is the actress that had not been revealed, but others asked if the director was referring to another photo, which would be of another actor with Zoë Saldana on the film set. And it is that the fans were happy because they remember Jennifer Holland for her role in The Suicide Squad, the same one that she repeated in the series Peacemaker- 86% of HBO Max.

However, the filmmaker clarified to a person that he was not referring to that photo exactly, but to the fact that the only one that was taken with Zoe is the one in which this mysterious figure appears, which will surely be one of the surprises of the film.

No, not Jenn. I mean the only picture I have of me and her – this is from the same night.

No no not Jenn. I mean the only picture I have of her with her and me-this is from the same night. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

The conclusion of the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is long for the film and Gunn. He originally confirmed plans to make the third part in 2017 while promoting the second installment. At the time, he and the cast were due to start filming in 2019 for a May 2020 release, but that all changed when Disney fired Gunn for inappropriate comments he had made. When he was later rehired and able to do the movie, it had been nearly five years since the cast and crew had been together making a Guardians of the Galaxy movie. Plus, he directed a comic book adaptation for DC in the process, which also made the Guardians a little late.

Continue reading: Moon Knight Producer Confirms Plans For The Hero’s Return