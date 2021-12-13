Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn clarifies Google’s cast-list

James Gunn clarifies some erroneous information spread on the Internet regarding the confirmed cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. In the time that has elapsed between the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and now, Gunn was briefly fired from Disney, and during that time he worked at The Suicide Squad for DC and Warner.

Now that everything has been restored to normal, the writer-director on the fan-favorite Marvel squad is hard at work Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which recently started production. The film is currently slated for release in May 2023 and is expected to be the last MCU film for several characters.

We know that most of the original cast of Guardians of the Galaxy will come back for the new movie, like Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper. Also Sean Gunn will return to handle Rocket Raccoon’s motion capture, while Sylvester Stallone will once again play Stakar Ogord. Meanwhile, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 added two newcomers: Chukwudi Iwuji And Will Poulter, the latter as Adam Warlock.

However, if you try to Google the movie, you will notice a much richer cast. Gunn intervened on the issue via social media to debunk the cast list, according to which Chris Hemsworth, Seth Green, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Idris Elba And King Bach they are all in the film along with Poulter. “Someone is having fun on Google Movie with the cast of # GotGVol3,” wrote Gunn before going on to point out that only Poulter is confirmed by the sizable list.

Someone is having fun on Google movies with the cast of # GotGVol3. (Note: Of these folks only Will is confirmed as in the movie). pic.twitter.com/hB0ivsRX07 – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 12, 2021

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.