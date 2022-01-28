Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: James Gunn confirms that it will be the end of the team

Speaking on the Hero Nation podcast of Deadline to discuss his HBO Max series Peacemaker, which is currently the number one series in the world, James Gunn claimed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will surprise fans, calling it “big and dark”.

When pressed about what the future holds for the Guardians franchise after the long-awaited third installment, Gunn said viewers should expect a new lineup for the team, insisting that the third installment will be the last time the crew. original will be seen together.

“This is the end for us. This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians… I just want to be true to the characters, I want to be true to the story, and I want to give people the conclusion they deserve for this story. So it’s always a little scary; I’m doing my best.”

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.