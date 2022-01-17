Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn would do it as he wants with half a billion available

James Gunn was interviewed by Collider about his many future projects, and obviously among these there is also Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Gunn shared some of the differences between making a high-budget Marvel movie, like Guardians of the Galaxy, and a slightly smaller TV show like Peacemaker. The director / writer said one thing that doesn’t change is how budget conscious he needs to be. Gunn said that even if he had $ 500 million, it would still be enough to accomplish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 how he wants it!

“I think innately about the budget as I write, always. Even something on a budget as high as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s still a challenge to budget because you want it to be a half-billion dollar movie anyway. If I had half a billion dollars, I could make a film very close to what I want. That’s how difficult it is. I always have to think about the budget and make concessions because of the budget, but often this constraint leads to good things. Often you are forced to rethink something and you have to find a creative solution ”.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.