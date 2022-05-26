Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Karen Gillan says goodbye to Nebula, and Marvel?

The MCU is in a moment of transition. In addition to establishing a new generation of heroes and villains through its films and series, the brand is also branching out from characters that came after The Avengers – 92%. For some, this has meant a change of position and a promising future; but for others it is a cycle that will close soon. This is where the protagonists of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are, who for the most part seem ready to say goodbye to the saga. This includes Karen Gillan, who recently hinted that she’s prepared to let Nebula go.

James Gunn achieved something very important with Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. Most of the characters up to that point in the MCU were quite popular or were introduced alongside more familiar ones and that served to attract fans and viewers in general. The risk with this movie was that the heroes weren’t that famous or part of the original and more obvious line of The Avengers. But the director’s style, his use of music, and the great chemistry between all of them were elements that served very well to connect with the public.

Chris PrattZoe Saldana Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista and even Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper (although they only provide voice) found here a unique opportunity for their respective careers. Unfortunately, everything indicates that it is time to walk in other fields and for this they must close their stories with the latest installment of their saga. James Gunn He confirmed a long time ago that he would only return to Marvel to film the third part and thus materialize the original idea that he began to develop for years.

What makes particularly interesting Guardians of the Galaxy it is that it is a very diverse and complicated team that is clear proof of what it means to choose a family. More than partners and fighters with a similar purpose, this group of misfits meet against all odds and grow together, even accepting Nebula, who spent years trying to kill her sister Gamora. The events of Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% will have serious consequences for this third part, especially since the Gamora that we will see comes from another moment in time, since the original was killed by Thanos.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3 filming has already finished, and some have spoken openly about the absolute farewell it means. dave baptistfor example, went to his social networks to thank the fans and James Gunn for giving him the chance to bring Drax to life. Now it looks like Karen Gillan is ready to do the same. In her latest Instagram post, the actress wrote:

End of filming for Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3! I don’t know if Nebula will return beyond this, it may be the last chapter of hers. And if that’s the case, then I just want to say thank you to James Gunn for giving me such an interesting, complex, fascinating character to play. I’ve enjoyed this exploration more than any other character I’ve played. It was a tremendous decade. Thank you for seeing us.

As you mention in your message, Karen Gillan he doesn’t know what awaits Nebula in the future. To begin with, we don’t know if she will make it out of this latest adventure alive, but if so, we also don’t know if there will be room for her in the future. In fact, at this point it is not known what will happen to the protagonists, who in theory could still be part of the new stage of Marvel. Kevin Feige and his team take the development of this universe very seriously, so we will have to wait to find out more about it. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will be released in May of next year, but before that we will see the characters in Thor: Love and Thunder and in a Christmas special that will be released later this year.

