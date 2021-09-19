Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Karen Gillan talks about the script: “I was in tears”

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, get ready and shed all your tears because of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. According to what was told by Karen Gillanin fact, the film written and directed by James Gunn is very moving.

During an interview with Yahoo! Movies, Karen Gillan said she read the script for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with Pom Klementieff and started to cry. The actress explained: “We read the script of the film together and in the same room. Then we looked at each other and we cried.”.

The actress, of course, did not explain what was the reason that pushed her and Pom Klementieff to the emotion but continued to declare: “The plot of the film is so exciting. The characters are all so deeply developed! I’m really excited about playing Nebula in her post Thanatos.”.

While the film’s plot is still unknown, Dave Bautista has confirmed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will offer him the last chance to play Drax. The actor stated: “We are working on trilogies and James Gunn has confirmed that this will be his last film dealing with the Guardians. When James closes the door, I close it too. By the way, the shirtless scenes are getting harder and harder for him. myself!”.

According to the hypothesis of the Instagram user superheroes.shelter, Drax will be killed in this third film of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The color chosen for the font of the title, in fact, would be an indirect hint of the character who is killed in the course of every single film. In the first film, in fact, the brown font suggests the color of Groot’s roots; in the second title, however, the blue and red colors inevitably refer to Yondu; in this sense, the red and gray colors of the font of the third film could refer to the death of Drax.

Speaking of Karen Gillan’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress revealed that she is very involved in the world of Nebula and is not ready to leave her so soon: “I would like to continue playing Nebula again. I don’t know where it can go without James and Dave Bautista but I feel like I want to continue this journey.”.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023 and will be played by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn and Elizabeth Debicki.