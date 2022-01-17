Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Kevin Feige excited about the first footage

THE Marvel Studios And Kevin Feige are extremely excited about the first footage of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 they have already seen, or at least that’s what the director says James Gunn.

After his experience with Warner Bros for The Suicide Squad and now for the series on Peacemaker, James Gunn he brought many of his collaborators into Marvel as the composer John Murphy and the stunt coordinator Wayne Daglish to work on the next chapter of the MCU. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 went into filming in November 2021 and, like many productions, took a little vacation break. Filming has now resumed and is said to run until April 2022 as far as the main scenes are concerned, with additional footage planned for later.

In an interview with Collider to promote the new HBO series Peacemaker, Gunn revealed that Kevin Feige is very happy with the first video of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that he saw.

“It’s going great. Chukwudi Iwuji, who plays Murn in Peacemaker, is one of the main characters in the film and people are freaking out at how good this guy is. Literally out of my mind. I think I’m really happy. I showed a few scenes at Marvel right before the Christmas holidays. Kevin is gone… Everyone was really, really, really excited. But then, it won’t be the movie people expect… It’s different than what people expect. It was a difficult road, but so far I am really happy ”.

Written and directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters in 2023, although an official release date has not yet been announced. Shooting for the film should officially start by the end of 2021. They will return to the cast Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Will Poulter with Vin Diesel And Bradley Cooper who will still offer their voices. He is also expected in the film Chris Hemsworth as Thor.