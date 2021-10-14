News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, new composer | Cinema

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

It will no longer be Tyler Bates who will do the soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but another composer.

This was revealed by James Gunn in a recent interview:

After this interview I will have to hear some of the John Murphy written music that we will play on the film set… I guess I just spoiled that John Murphy will be in charge of the Guardians soundtrack. Here is a scoop.

Gunn worked with Murphy recently for The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission. He then confirmed on Twitter the setting year of the third film, which will be the present:

We remind you that during Disney’s Investor Day (all the details), the film division of the House of Ideas announced the various projects in the pipeline between cinema and TV. On the subject Guardians of the Galaxy it was explained that, during the filming of the third film, a Christmas Special written and directed by James Gunn will also be shot, which will be proposed on Disney + at Christmas 2022, or shortly before the release of the film at the cinema, scheduled for May 5, 2023.

What do you think? How long are you waiting for this new Marvel cinecomic signed by James Gunn? As always, tell us yours in the comments below!

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
704
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
569
News

Cinema, all films out in October
553
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
477
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
419
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
370
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
333
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
326
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
293
News

Bitcoin stable, boom for Ethereum and Cardano
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top